Three Fargo officers hurt in fight during traffic stop

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Three Fargo police officers were hurt in a fight with a man during a traffic stop.

KFGO reports police responded to reports of an impaired driver near the Air National Guard base early Friday morning.

Officers located the vehicle and discovered a 22-year-old woman behind the wheel and a 33-year-old male passenger.

The man got out of the car, began arguing with officers and then started to fight them.

The woman joined in the fight and military police from the National Guard base had to help the Fargo officers.

The officers were not seriously injured, although one was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

