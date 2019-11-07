Three justices vie for top spot on ND Supreme Court

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Three North Dakota Supreme Court justices are vying to lead the state’s high court.

Justices Daniel Crothers, Lisa Fair McEvers, and Jon Jensen filed to fill the chief justice position by the Wednesday midnight deadline.

The vacancy was created after 86-year-old Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle announced in September he will not seek reappointment by his colleagues when his term expires at the end of the year.

There are five justices on the high court. The new chief justice will be chosen by their colleagues and district court judges later this month.

Justice Jerod Tufte was the only justice who did not express interest in the court’s top position.

VandeWalle was elected chief justice five times since 1993.

The chief justice is appointed to five-year terms.

