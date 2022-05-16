BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Gov. Doug Burgum and National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) Chairman Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld today announced the three North Dakota schools that were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center.

The multimillion-dollar DON’T QUIT! campaign has named Jim Hill Middle School in Minot, Rolla School in Rolla, and Solen School in Solen as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.

This year, the NFGFC program will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states, and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.

“North Dakota elementary and middle schools submitted some outstanding applications to the DON’T QUIT! campaign,” Burgum said. “Our administration has always believed in making health and fitness a priority for our children, and we are thrilled and grateful that three schools in our great state will be rewarded with a brand new DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. Congratulations to Jim Hill Middle School, Rolla School, and Solen School!”

Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies including The Coca-Cola Co., Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up, and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding.

My Fitness Store Commercial provides all the fitness equipment. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

For more information about the NFGFC, visit www.natgovfit.org. And check out the priceless reactions here from the winning schools when they heard the two magic words, “You Won!”