NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A new arcade and fun center is planning to move into two shopping malls in North Dakota and they’re looking for help.

It’s known as Tilt Studio and will feature a go-kart track, mini golf, laser tag, and mini bowling as well as several arcade games, along with a taco and margarita bar.

The venture is owned by the company Nickels and Dimes Incorporated, which is based out of Texas.

This week, owners announced that they’re taking over nearly 100,000 square feet in the former Herberbers space in Kirkwood Mall.

But the group has also begun renovations and moving equipment into a formerly vacant space at Dakota Square Mall in Minot with plans to open this month.

Tilt Studio spokespeople say they plan to open the Kirkwood Mall arcade in late summer of next year.