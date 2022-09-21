NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Tim Lamb was nominated for attorney general by the North Dakota Democratic Non-Partisan League.

A 20-year Army veteran and retired Major, Lamb has served as a private practice attorney since 2010, appearing in front of the North Dakota Supreme Court for a number of cases.

Josh Meny sat down with Dem-NPL candidate for Attorney General, Tim Lamb, who disagrees with Attorney General Drew Wrigley on practically every major aspect of the job.

Tim, you were a company commander for two tours in Germany. You’ve been a practicing attorney for over 10 years now. You have a lot of qualifications. But when you’re looking at your race while you’re challenging drew Wrigley, what are the issues that you’re running on?

“A couple issues have come up that I think are really important in North Dakotans. One is the unprecedented and historic deletion of the Attorney General [the late Wayne Stenehjem’s] emails, and those are very troubling. And the other issue would be the land grab by Bill Gates in Walsh County and whether that violates the anti-corporate farming act,” explained Tim Lamb.

Drew Wrigley has released statistics on violent crimes showing that violent crime has gone up by 10.1% in a year. Now, he’s claimed that you are not necessarily troubled by these statistics. What do you say to the argument that you’re not tough enough on crime?

“Well, I just don’t think that’s legitimate. From Drew’s point of view, he’s really trying to make a grandstand on the crime statistics that reflect not something that is really important, but it’s on a community-by-community basis. And I would attack the crime in our state by community and get it reduced by working with the local police and sheriff’s department and really trying to crack down in those areas that need it,” explained Lamb.

So in other words, you’re saying Attorney General drew Wrigley is proposing a statewide new law to basically lock up violent criminals for longer periods of time and disincentivize them?

“That particular approach has been tried, and it has failed. We tried to 10 years ago where we put mandatory minimums into effect for crime, and it really doesn’t deter crime. And actually, it loads up the city, the justice system, from not only law enforcement, but from our jail capacity, which is troubling, it’s not effective, and it just costs the taxpayers a lot of money. I am more of a deterrent from a mental health standpoint, to try to help people through this period after COVID, the pandemic, and people are in a bad state of mind,” explained Lamb.

You’re also looking at decriminalizing marijuana. Why? {ballot measure to legalize marijuana in ND on November’s ballot}

“I think there’s a lot of citizens in our state that use marijuana. I don’t, but for those that do, if we decriminalize, that’s 3,500 less cases a year that are prosecuted. I talked to a criminal attorney here the other day, and he’s thinking this would save us about $5,000 a case which we could use in other law enforcement practices and enforcement and I think that would be more prudent,” said Lamb.

Lamb spent 15 years on the Grand Forks Public School Board.