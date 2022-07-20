(KXNET) — A Tioga man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his vehicle was hit by a semi-trailer truck about four miles west of Epping.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 66-year-old man was at the intersection of 60th Street Northwest and 129th Avenue Northwest around 5:00 p.m., when his vehicle was struck by the semi, driven by a 43-year-old Choteau, Montana man.

The Tioga man was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was not injured.

The highway patrol says the semi driver failed to yield at the intersection.

The crash remains under investigation.