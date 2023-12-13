NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Even with the holiday season, the Canada Border Services (CBSA) is still busy.

According to a news release, the CBSA also has a few tips to share to make travel across the border smooth and things you should know before you go.

The CBSA invests lots of effort in planning and preparing for peak travel periods, which include the holidays.

They monitor travel volumes and work hard to minimize wait times at ports of entry without putting safety and security at risk.

If you plan on heading to Canada during the holiday season, here are some tips to make your trip smooth:

The first thing you should do to save time is an Advance Declaration. If you’re flying, you can make your customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours in advance. By using this, you have access to express lanes to get to an airport kiosk or eGate faster.

If you are crossing the border by land, you can plan and check border wait times. People are encouraged to cross during non-peak hours like the early morning. The Monday of holiday long weekends also tend to be the busiest, so if you can, try to pick another day to cross. It’s also a good idea to check the Directory of Offices and Services for a port of entry’s hours of operation.

People should also know exemption limits. You can use this website to help calculate your monies owed.

Whether you’re traveling by land, air, or water, having travel documents ready and handy is another thing to remember.

Everyone has to declare goods upon entry back into the U.S., so you need to be prepared to declare.

If you are traveling gifts, you should leave those unwrapped or in gift bags in case officers need to inspect the contents.

When traveling with kids, it’s recommended that adults have a consent letter if they share custody of the child or are not the parent or legal guardian.

Cannabis: do not bring it in, and do not take it out.

If you are bringing a pet, you will need paperwork to meet the requirements.

If you have any other questions or concerns, you can always ask a border services officer.