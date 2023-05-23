NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is ready to screen every single person at security checkpoints this summer travel season, which is starting Memorial Day weekend.

According to a news release from the TSA, it’s predicting that May 26 will be the busiest day of the long holiday weekend.

The agency just announced that teens 13-17 are now able to accompany TSA PreCheck enrolled parents or guardians through TSA PreCheck screening when they’re on the same reservation and when the TSA PreCheck indicator shows up on the teen’s boarding pass.

Kids under 12 are still allowed to accompany an enrolled parent or guardian when traveling through those lanes without restriction.

“TSA is ready to handle this summer’s anticipated increase in travel,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Passengers can help as well by being prepared, by having their identification ready when they begin screening and checking to make sure they aren’t bringing firearms, oversized liquids, or any other prohibited item into the checkpoint. One person’s actions can delay screening for everyone else.”

Based on recent trends at airports, TSA has these seven tips to get through TSA quickly and efficiently:

TSA PreCheck members, make sure your Known Traveler Number (KTN) is in your reservation. PreCheck is for those that are low-risk travelers who don’t need to remove shoes, bets, liquids, food, laptops, and light jackets at the checkpoint. You can enroll for a five-year membership for $78, and if you’re already a member and are renewing, you can do that online up to six months before expiration for another five years for $70. Pack an empty bag and know before you go. Check TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” tool to know what you can and cannot travel with. Remember the liquids rule. Give yourself plenty of time. Summer travel is busy, so make sure you have enough time to get through security and get to your gate before your plane takes off. You can save time by removing things from your pockets and putting the min your carry-on. Be aware of new checkpoint technology and follow guidance from TSA officers. You will still have to place everything into a bin for screening, but you may not need to remove everything depending on the X-ray unit or CT scanners. Items like cell phones and light outerwear like jackets, vests, or coats will need to be removed. Respect TSA and other frontline airport and airline employees. Make sure you have the right IDs. Anyone older than 18 needs to show valid identification. Starting May 7, 2025, if you plan to use a state-issued ID, you need to make sure you have the REAL ID compliant. Contact TSA with questions, compliments, complaints, or assistance. You can do this on Twitter or Facebook. If you or someone you are traveling with have a disability, medical need, or other special circumstance, you can contact TSA Cares support line at (855) 787-2227 for extra help.

TSA has kid-friendly videos to help kids pack.