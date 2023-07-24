NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — One of the most important steps that you can take in the college application process is to apply for scholarships.

But applying for scholarships isn’t always easy, and many high school students can find the process to be difficult and confusing. The good news is you can take steps right now to make the process easier.

“You always want to have at least one or two different essays waiting in the wings,” said Legacy High School English Teacher, Courtney Hartleib. “Most of the time, they follow a five-paragraph type of format. You can do anything from your high school experiences to maybe something a little bit more personal — just something that’s going to make you stand out.”

Hartleib says the essay is a chance for you to showcase yourself and what makes you deserving of the money. This can include sports or clubs you’re a part of or ways you’ve helped out in the community.

“Have multiple people read it,” she continued. “The more eyes, the better. That way, you have someone who’s experiencing it with you while they are reading it. I think that starting early — as much as it stinks to be starting this early, it’s only July — it’s a good practice because this is going to possibly determine what school you go to.”

Many scholarships are due at the start of the school year, so try not to wait until the last minute.

In addition to writing essays, another helpful tool in the application process is a record (such as an Excel spreadsheet) to keep track of which scholarships you’ve applied for.

Counselors say that asking for a letter of recommendation is also a great thing to do.

“If you ask individuals to write letters of recommendation,” BSC’s Dean of Enrollment Management, Karen Erickson said, “It’s great to ask if they will let you save that on a pdf or a file. A jump drive can be nice and handy because that will allow you to reuse that letter of recommendation — because sometimes, it can be daunting to write six scholarship letters. Maybe you can reuse some of those letters of recommendation.”

And as Erickson says, don’t forget to say, “thank you” — preferably in a note to someone who wrote you that letter of recommendation. It could be the favor that helps you gain thousands of dollars for school.

If you’re after a scholarship but don’t know where to look, Hartleib says one great place to find local scholarships is the Bank of North Dakota’s website. You can find the link here.