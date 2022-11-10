NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and many people always have the same problem: getting along at the dinner table.

Luckily, there are some tips and tricks to surviving the holiday season.

Stay away from politics

Some relatives may seek to instigate a confrontation with you by firing off their political perspectives that they know you disagree with.

Don’t argue with them as you will only embolden them and will work yourself into an emotional tizzy.

Nodding your head or refusing to react will likely diffuse the situation and they may move to someone else to annoy.

Pawn them off

Getting asked a million questions that you don’t want to answer?

Find the nearest human being and pawn them off to your annoying relative using a line like “well cousin Louie, you have to discuss your theory with Mike right here and his intellectual background would likely be riveted by what you say.”

Don’t’ sit next to them

The farther away you are from them, the less chance they’ll be able to directly communicate with you.

More turkey = more sleepy

See if you can encourage your annoying relatives to eat an extra plate or three of turkey and other side dishes.

Many people who overstuff themselves tend to become lethargic after.

The more tired your annoying relatives are, the less likely they’ll be able to effectively ruin your Thanksgiving.

Keep busy

Help in the kitchen with food preparations. Volunteer to go to the store.

Do anything you can to keep yourself occupied and away from those who would annoy you.