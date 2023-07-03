Teen drivers are most vulnerable on the roads between Memorial Day and Labor Day, AAA says. (Getty Images)

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — There are often several factors that can make highways impossible to drive on during the holidays.

According to a report from autoinsurance.com, things like alcohol, stress, inclement weather, and unfamiliar routes are those factors.

Because of those factors, roadway fatalities will increase during the holidays but spike during certain holidays, like the Fourth of July.

Overall, fatal crash rates are 13% higher on the July 4 holiday compared to any other day, and 40% of those fatal crashes were caused by intoxicated drivers.

But of course, there are some tips for safe driving during the holiday.

Don’t drink and drive. Even if drinking is a part of the celebration, make sure that people who have been drinking don’t get behind the wheel. There are other options, like staying the night, designating a sober driver, or using rideshares or public transportation. Don’t take the chance, or even listen to the part of the brain that says it’s “fine,” because even buzzed driving is still drunk driving.

Take your time. Since holidays mean you have time off, you can loosen your schedule a little bit. This means that you can take include extra time for traffic, construction, or poor weather. If you’re late, you don’t need to speed or stress. Just take a breath, relax, enjoy the ride, and most importantly, make sure you get there safely.

Get rid of distractions. Even these are to blame for an increase in roadway fatalities. They include reading texts, checking social media, eating, or fiddling with in-dash entertainment. Keep your eyes and focus on the road and pull over if you get tired or hungry.

Optimize the route and schedule. Part of the danger includes more traffic, so make sure to leave at the right time to avoid any congestion. You can always take advantage of technology too, like Google Maps, Waze, or Accuweather which helps scout bottlenecks, accidents, and threatening weather.

The last piece of advice? Take care, plan well, be smart, and stay focused to help do your part in lowering accidents this holiday.