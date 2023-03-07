(KXNET) — When people know what to expect when going through a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint with an infant or toddler, things can go smoothly for everyone.

“If you’re traveling with your child, it helps to know what to expect before you get to the airport,” said TSA Federal Security Director, Gerardo Spero in a news release. “That’s why it’s valuable to become familiar with the security procedures for screening small children, and the various paraphernalia that is needed for children during their trip. We have modified screening procedures for children who are 12 years old and younger.”

When going through screening of infants, toddlers, or small children, parents or guardians should start by removing them from strollers and car seats, and carrying them in their arms when they go through the walk-through metal detector. Infants can also be carried in a sling or carrier through. Children should never be separated from a parent or guardian at any time.

Children under the age of 12 are allowed to leave their shoes, light jackets, and headwear on when they go through screening, and there are also modified screening procedures in place if a pat-down is required. Kids under the age of 18 are not required to present an ID at the travel document checking podium.

Formula, breast milk, toddler drinks, and baby/toddler food larger than 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) are allowed in carry-on bags. These are considered to be medical necessity liquids. Breast milk and formula cooling accessories like ice packs, freezer packs, and gel packs are also allowed. A child does not need to be present with the adult in order to bring these supplies.

All parents or guardians need to let TSA officers know at the start of the screening process if they have any of these items, so that they can be removed and screened separately from other baggage. The TSA suggests that individuals pack all the items together in one area of the carry-on so that they can be handled easily and quickly.

It is recommended that formula and breast milk be transported in clear bottles rather than plastic bags or pouches. If they are in bags or pouches, they may not be able to be screened.

When it comes time to screen children’s items, parents and guardians should put all carry-on items — like toys, bags, and blankets — on the belt to be screened. Strollers, umbrella-strollers, baby carriers, car and booster seats, and backpacks also need to be x-ray screened. If there are any items in the pockets or baskets of strollers, make sure to put them in a carry-on bag or on the belt to be screened. Anything that doesn’t fit through the x-ray machine will go through a visual and physical inspection by officers.

If a child has a disability, medical condition, or medical device, parents or guardians should let officers know. This includes stating if a child is able to walk through the medical detector, or if they need to be carried. An officer will not remove a child from their mobility aid, wheelchair, or scooter.