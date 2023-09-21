NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Even though North Dakota doesn’t see much of fall, it can still be a great time to be in the yard.

According to researchers at the TurfMutt Foundation, people who live in neighborhoods that have more birds, shrubs, and trees are less likely to have depression, anxiety, and stress because spending just five minutes in nature can help improve moods.

“Our yards are giving us ways to keep living,” said the President of the TurfMutt Foundation Kris Kiser. “Your backyard can help you stay active and thrive. It’s where you might throw a ball with the kids or the dog. You might grill dinner, sit around the fire, or plant something.”

Yards can play a role in promoting wellness for yourself and those in your community.

“Working in the yard in the fall provides a double benefit. What you do now in the fall to maintain your yard, will also get your yard ready for spring. And it gets you outside in nature,” Kiser added.

Here are seven tips from TurfMutt to help you maintain your yard this fall season.

Get out equipment and assess what you need. You should clean and inspect the mower, trimmer, leaf blower, pruner, or hedger, as well as get out the attachments you might need like an aerator or mulching attachment. Be purposeful in how you maintain the landscape. If you’re going to add a tree or bush, consider where you’re going to put it, the maintenance it needs, sunlight, and watering needs. You should also consider how it supports local pollinators in the spring and wildlife in the winter. Remove leaves. Fall means leaves, so mulching leaves and leaving them on the grass is actually good for the lawn and the environment compared to raking and aging them. Shredded leaves will decompose on the lawn and feed it naturally. Aerate the lawn. This prevents the soil from becoming compacted and covered with thatch, which is a thick layer of roots, stems, and debris that blocks water, oxygen, and nutrients from getting to the soil. Mow the right height. You should continue to mow your lawn until the first hard frost. You should also find the right length for your yard’s species, this is usually between two to three inches, as this will keep the grass healthy when it gets cold. Water wisely. As long as the yard isn’t getting an inch of water a week from Mother Nature, you should continue to water it through fall. Check if trees or bushes need pruning. Low-hanging branches could snap or break and cause damage in the winter, so now is the time to trim those. Call a tree service if it’s needed.