(KXNET) — On Monday, North Dakota lawmakers passed a proposal that seeks to prevent land from being sold to America’s enemies.

Senate Bill 2371 seeks to ban countries like China, Russia, Iran, Cuba, North Korea, and Venezuela from buying property in North Dakota.

The bill could penalize a company or group in violation of the law with a $25,000 fine.

It was brought up after a Chinese company sought to build a corn plant near the U.S. Air Force Base in Grand Forks.

“Senate Bill 2371 simply seeks to prevent real property ownership in North Dakota by countries identified as foreign adversaries, in the interest of national security, and frankly, food security,” said Rep. Bill Tveit.

Also this session, Senate lawmakers defeated a similar plan, House Bill 1508, which would’ve allowed the state to review potential land sales and issue permits to certain groups.