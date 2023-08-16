NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Depending on how captivating something is and how engaged you are shows how much time is spent on a website.

According to DesignRush, a study was done to see how much time is spent on different social media platforms, as well as how many monthly visitors there are and the average time spent on that site.

So which platforms hold North Dakotan’s attention the most? Well, they are ranked from one to 10, the most to the least.

The absolute most captivating site was YouTube with 34.1 billion visits and the longest average visit. People who are on YouTube are there are an average of 20 minutes.

Facebook was put in second. There have been 17.4 billion visits just last month, each with an average of 10 minutes.

The third highest platform was Twitter, or X.com. There are 6.5 billion monthly visits, just under 11 minutes on average.

WhatsApp was the fourth, which sees about three billion monthly visits with an average of just under 19 minutes. Which is the third-highest visit duration.

The fifth most visited site monthly is Instagram, with 6.8 billion visits, which is highest than Twitter and WhatsApp, but the duration time is much shorter at only eight minutes.

Reddit was the sixth most visited platform with 1.8 billion visits monthly. Most people spend under nine minutes on the site.

LinkedIn was seventh. The average duration was seven minutes and has 1.8 billion monthly visits.

Eighth place went to Twitch which had 1.1 billion visits with a time of nine minutes.

TikTok came in ninth. While the site gets 2.3 billion visits, users spend the shortest time there, which is only four minutes.

And last place went to Pinterest with only 1.1 billion users and only six minutes.

“This data offers a fascinating insight into the ‘stickiest’ sites in the world, and there are lots of lessons for entrepreneurs looking to ensure websites for their own businesses keep people engaged as long as possible,” said General Manager at DesignRush, Gianluca Ferruggia. “Ensuring your site has high-quality content is important, but it means nothing if that content is difficult to find, read, or disrupted by intrusive page elements. This highlights the importance of a clean, well-organized, and beautifully designed website for anyone keen to attract and retain customers.”