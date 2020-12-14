Top holiday treat in North Dakota? Cookies — specifically Peanut Butter Blossoms

Website Zippia compiled Google search trends to find the “Top Holiday Treats” in each state.

The most prevalent cravings belong to Cheesecake.

The culinary confection was the most popular in nine states.

Overall, 20 states had a taste for cakes, while a dozen others prefer candy.

Ten states chose cookies, including ours. North Dakotan’s love Peanut Butter Blossoms.

And some debatable dessert classics are living on too. Wyoming searched for Eggnog the most, while both of the Carolinas sought out Fruitcake