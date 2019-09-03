Tornado touchdown confirmed west of Minneapolis; no injuries

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado struck west of Minneapolis, damaging trees and outbuildings.

The weather service in Chanhassen tweeted that an EF-1 tornado hit Monday night in the Minnetrista area. A survey team concluded the tornado touched down just east of Watertown and moved into Hennepin County, staying on the ground for 5 minutes and traveling 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometers). No injuries are reported.

Storms packing damaging winds left thousands without power in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says wind gusts of 71 miles per hour Monday evening caused structural damage and knocked out power to more than 22,500 Xcel Energy customers. Service was restored to more than half of those customers by early Tuesday.