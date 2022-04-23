Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a Tornado Warning in Stutsman and LaMoure County until 4:00 p.m. CDT.

The NWS is reporting that at 3:29 p.m. a confirmed tornado was located near Marion, or 25 miles SW of Valley City moving NW at 45 mph.

They are asking that anyone in that area please take cover now and move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Avoid windows, and if you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closes substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.