Total ND COVID-19 cases top 7,000; new cases for August 4 hit 124

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 124 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 4, bringing the statewide total to 7,057.

Of the new cases, 41 were in Burleigh County, the most cases for the day, and 5 were in Morton County. Burleigh and Morton counties accounted for 37 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 3 and Ward County had 2.

One new death was reported, a woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 108 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 92 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Six death records are pending.

The health department reports 5,837 people are considered recovered from the 7,057 positive cases, an increase of 122 people from August 3.

This means there are actually 1,112 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 4, the highest since testing began March 11.

Burleigh County has 281 active cases as of August 4, the most in the state and more than double the number of active cases in Cass County (106). Morton County has 66 active cases.

Stark County has 72, Ward County has 52 and Williams County has 48 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 83 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 4 (122) is slightly lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (127).

42 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 4, a decrease of 9 from August 3. A total of 394 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Cass County (2,958 cases) and Grand Forks County (650 cases) account for 51 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 42 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (1,049 cases) and Morton County (297 cases) together account for 19 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County is fifth with 247 cases.

Stark County has 227, Ward County has 197, Mountrail County has 122 and Stutsman County has 121 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 162,014 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 154,957 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 4 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (2,625 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (2,361 cases) and household contact (1,199 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 59 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.