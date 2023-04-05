(KXNET) — On Wednesday, state lawmakers approved an idea that could strengthen the law when it comes to preventing domestic violence.

House Bill 1269 would require domestic violence offenders to complete a court-ordered intervention program.

If that person is unsuitable for anger management or another approach, the court can order an assessment of the person to look for another approach other than jail.

The law would apply to couples who are now or were previously married, dating, or have been living together.

“It adds to the assault charges and others,” explained Senator Diane Larson, “to add harassment, stalking, felonious restraint, unlawful imprisonment, criminal mischief interference with an emergency call.”

The bill was written by representative Zach Ista, who’s also a prosecutor in Grand Forks.