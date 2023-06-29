NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — AAA is providing a free service to keep impaired drivers off the road this Independence Day.

According to a news release, the Auto Club Group is starting the Tow to Go program, which will be offering rides for drivers and their vehicles so they aren’t driving impaired.

This will be the 25th year of offering the Tow to Go program, to which they have already removed over 25,000 impaired drivers.

When they are called, The Auto Club Group sends out a tow truck and brings the driver and their vehicle to a safe location within 10 miles for free.

The program will start on Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m. and last until Wednesday, July 5 at 6 a.m. They have free confidential rides for AAA members and non-members.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or impairing medications,” said the Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA, Gene LaDoucer. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”

You can give this number a call if you need a ride: (855) 286-9246.

A few things to remember for the Tow to Go program:

You cannot make an appointment in advance, it’s designed as a safety net for people who didn’t plan ahead. Always make sure you have a designated driver before going out to celebrate.

AAA may need to make other arrangements in some cases to get someone home safely.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather.