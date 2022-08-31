NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the U.S. die in drunk driving crashes every day.

That’s one person every 52 minutes.

But, AAA is working to keep impaired drivers off the road with its ‘Tow to Go’ program, and Labor Day is no exception.

From 6:00 p.m. Friday to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, AAA is offering free rides and towing services.

When called, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location, within ten miles.

The auto club has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road and officials hope to do their part in keeping North Dakota safe this holiday weekend.

“We’re basically there to one, increase awareness of the problem, to get people thinking through the issue so they have a plan before they go out drinking during the evening. Or providing an avenue for them to get home safely should they need it,” said Gene LaDoucer, the regional director of public affairs for AAA.

The service is free regardless of whether you’re a member of AAA.