NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The application due date for the Township Assistance Program has been pushed back.

According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, the new date for applications to be submitted is Friday, October 6, and they should be submitted online.

The date has been extended so townships can have the necessary time to plan and submit project applications that meet the requirements.

Up to $10 million will be available through the program.

Projects that improve corridors and project applications to match federal funds will be given priority by the selection committee.

Townships need to apply through their respective counties.

To apply, you can visit this website. For more information, you can visit this website.