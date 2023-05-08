NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the World Population Review, North Dakota has the third-highest literacy rate, sitting at 93.7%.

However, ever since the pandemic, this rate has been dropping. To stop this from continuing, the state is reaching out to teachers and schools for help.

Several school districts in the state received Comprehensive Literacy State Development Grants. As part of the grant, the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction wants to expand coaching and understanding literacy in and outside the classroom.

And, teachers met in Mandan on Monday to discuss the best strategies to deliver instruction to students across the state from the perspective of both teachers and parents.

“Honestly, it starts at home and just people being aware of what they can do to help build that in their children. It starts with language, talking to kids, pointing things out, um, making them aware of what’s around them. Lots of communication pieces. That language piece of your brain really develops it,” said Tara Olsen from the State Literacy Team at NDDPI.

According to the state, there are easy ways to improve your child’s literacy skills. First, organize a bookshelf for your child’s collection. Second, set up a writing area for your child, by making it fun and comfortable. Continue reading out loud and point to the words you’re reading.

All this trains your child’s brain, developing long-lasting reading skills.

“Put our emphasis back on the science of reading and how the brain learns to read. And so a lot of our focus has been on that and all districts are really investing in that,” Olsen said.

By the end of kindergarten, most children will be able to read, at the very least, some easy books.

Actively listening to children read — both in class and at home — is important in developing better literacy and reading skills.