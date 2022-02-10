Former State Sen. Tracy Potter said he wants another shot at serving in the North Dakota Legislature.

Thursday afternoon, he announced he is a candidate for the District 35 Senate seat being vacated by Democrat Erin Oban.

Potter says the two key issues in his campaign are property tax relief for homeowners and protecting the rights of citizens to initiate and refer measures through what Potter calls “direct democracy.”

Potter previously served in the North Dakota Senate from District 35 from 2006-10.

He ran against John Hoeven for the U.S. Senate in 2010 and then ran for superintendent of Public Instruction in 2012. He later ran for the North Dakota House in 2014.

A teacher of history and an author prior to retiring, Potter was also president of the Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation and a founding member of the Northern Plains Heritage Foundation.

Potter has been recognized for his extensive work in North Dakota tourism and served as interim director of the North Dakota Tourism Division.