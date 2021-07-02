Train strikes vehicle west of Grand Forks

A 34-year-old man from Langdon, North Dakota faces life-threatening injuries after his vehicle was struck by a BNSF train in Grand Forks Friday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 9:10 a.m. at the 17th Street NE & 17th Avenue NE crossing, approximately 4 miles west of Grand Forks.

The pickup truck was being driven south approaching the intersection with 17th Avenue NE and a rail crossing situated just to the north of the intersection.

As the truck crossed the rails, the left side of the truck was struck by the front of a westbound BNSF train. This caused the truck to break apart and overturn.

The driver of the truck was wearing his seat belt and airbags were deployed. He was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

The BNSF train consisted of one locomotive and 85 empty hopper cars. The locomotive was moderately damaged. No train crew members were injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.