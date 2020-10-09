Training center for Native American officers ready to open at Camp Grafton

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image – Indian Police Academy training in Artesia, New Mexico.

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Hoeven says a new federal law enforcement training center for Native American officers in northeastern North Dakota should be starting classes in the next month.

The U.S. Indian Police Academy Advanced Training Center is located at Camp Grafton, the North Dakota National Guard facility near Devils Lake.

It includes classroom space, dorms, and a cafeteria that will be used by Bureau of Indian Affairs trainees.

The center will receive recruits from tribes throughout the Great Plains.

Most tribes currently send their officers to the federal site in Artesia, New Mexico. The Navajo Nation has its own police academy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 5:50am Forecast 10-9-20

Robert One Minute 10-9

Furry Friends

NDC OCT 9

WDA Girl's Swimming

High School Volleyball

Importance of XRays

COVID-19 Relief

Returning Face to Face

Tioga Airport Changes

Loedon Funeral

Surrey Support

Award Given

Grant County/Flasher Football

Thursday, October 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10-8

NPL Resurgence

Cyber Safe

Air Filtration

Hit a Deer?

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss