TrainND Northwest, an organization dedicated to helping bolster employment in North Dakota, has just announced its newest program — a new batch of free skill acceleration programs.

The first of these programs, known as “Gener8tor skills,” primarily aims to get unemployed and under-employed citizens into the workforce with programs taught by industry professionals.

“This innovative program is designed to match participants with a career coach that will guide them through the necessary steps to reach the goal of employment,” said Kenley Nebeker, regional director for Technical Programs and Training at TrainND Northwest in a press release. “For people looking to upskill, this program is an ideal solution to facilitate continuous learning.”

The first two career tracks offered by the program are Customer Service and Sales, beginning on Monday, June 27. These courses are five-week, self-paced virtual classes created to quickly and effectively prepare job-seekers for new positions in the working world.

“It is a competitive world out there,” said Nebeker. “Job seekers are tasked to differentiate themselves from other people applying for in-demand jobs. Growing your customer service & sales skills is a good place to start if you are looking for a way to stand out from the competition.”

Applications for program participants are available now and will be open until June 19. All applicants will be interviewed before participant selection. Each class only accepts 25 individuals.

To apply for a career course, visit the Gener8tor website.