(KXNET) — On Monday, April 3, state senators approved two similar bills pertaining to transgender athletes in school sports.

House Bill 1489 says college sports teams at public universities in North Dakota may not be open for athletes who are born as men to compete and passed 40-7.

House Bill 1249 — which applies the same restrictions to high school teams in the state, passed 38-9.

“The boogeyman will tell you that men will flock to women’s sports to be winners,” Sen. Ryan Braunberger said. “I think this won’t be the case because men do not want to face the possible humiliation of losing to a woman.”

“I’m going to vote for this bill because this shouldn’t happen in North Dakota — and if it ever comes up that, it may, then it should be illegal,” Sen. Dick Dever said.

Both bills also state that if an athlete is harmed by an incident in which there’s a violation of that policy, the injured person can then file a civil lawsuit against the transgender athlete.