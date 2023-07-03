NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Human trafficking happens all over the world, in this country — including the Peace Garden State. According to the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force, since 2015, the organization has served 700 human trafficking victims.

Filmmaker, director, and writer Ejaz Khan is no stranger to North Dakota, in fact, he’s filmed two movies here. His second movie, “Trapped”, was filmed in Linton from February through March of this year and now, the film is entering post-production as it nears completion.

“There are 72 scenes,” Khan stated, “and this is just the first edit. I’m going to say it’s going to be a least another 18 edits before we start to feel that the story is coming across.”

“Trapped” tells the story of a local girl who was forced into sex trafficking, a story which Khan says was inspired by a woman he met while filming his first movie in North Dakota.

“I found out that she was abused by her dad,” Khan explained. “And then after that, I started to speak with other people, other girls, women in North Dakota, and a lot of them said, ‘Oh my God, this is what happened to me.’ and ‘Oh my God, this is what happened to me.’ I just felt like I should tell this story.”

Khan says he started writing the film in 2021, after which he contacted a teacher from North Dakota to help work on the screenplay. In 2023, the script was finished and now that filming, processing, and sound synching are all done, editing will continue throughout the fall.

“Then we get into color corrections,” Khan continued, “and we get into foley sound and we’ll get into music and sound effects and so on. We should be done by February/March of 2024.”

Khan says he plans on having a movie premiere in both New York and Bismarck and is hosting a giveaway to fly one lucky winner out to New York to attend the film’s premiere. You can enter to win here.