Travel restrictions to Canada remain in place over Labor Day weekend

The Canadian government is reminding all travelers ahead of the Labor Day weekend that travel restrictions remain in place at all Canadian international border crossings.

“All travel of an optional or discretionary nature, including tourism, recreation and entertainment, is covered by these measures across all ports of entry in all modes of transportation – land, marine, air and rail,” the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) notes in a recent news release.

Under the current travel restrictions, all foreign nationals — including U.S. citizens — will not be allowed to enter Canada for any of the following reasons:

Opening or checking on a cottage or seasonal home

Sightseeing and hiking

Boating across the border

Fishing or hunting

Visiting friends or partners (outside of spouses or common-law)

Attending a party or celebration

Temporary travel restrictions went into effect at the Canada-U.S. border on March 21 and have been extended until at least September 21.