Travel restrictions to Canada remain in place over Labor Day weekend

In this July 23, 2012 photo, the border between the United States and Canada is marked by this gate at a new U.S Customs and Border Protection facility in the northeastern North Dakota town of Maida. The $8.5 million renovation project, finished this month, is part of the $420 million 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, which aims to modernize at least 35 ports of entry along the northern border. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)

The Canadian government is reminding all travelers ahead of the Labor Day weekend that travel restrictions remain in place at all Canadian international border crossings.

“All travel of an optional or discretionary nature, including tourism, recreation and entertainment, is covered by these measures across all ports of entry in all modes of transportation – land, marine, air and rail,” the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) notes in a recent news release.

Under the current travel restrictions, all foreign nationals — including U.S. citizens — will not be allowed to enter Canada for any of the following reasons:

  • Opening or checking on a cottage or seasonal home
  • Sightseeing and hiking
  • Boating across the border
  • Fishing or hunting
  • Visiting friends or partners (outside of spouses or common-law)
  • Attending a party or celebration

Temporary travel restrictions went into effect at the Canada-U.S. border on March 21 and have been extended until at least September 21.

