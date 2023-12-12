NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to AAA, they are expecting about 20% of the state’s population to travel on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

That’s about 150,000 people and the data also shows that we are back to pre-pandemic numbers in terms of traveling.

Most North Dakotans will be hitting the road this holiday season and AAA reminds drivers if you are traveling on the road, it’s winter time.

Watch your speed, pay attention to road conditions and weather, and expect heavy travel the days after Christmas leading to the New Year.

“The busiest day of the year we expect to be is December 23, which is the that Saturday before Christmas. We expect to see a lot of people flying in and driving that day,” said Gene La Doucer, the regional director of Public Affairs for AAA.

When it comes to gas prices, that’s some better news to some. Many drivers throughout our state will be paying less for gas than they did this time last year. Right now, we’re sitting at a state average of $2.97.