Treatment request for ND man possible in Idaho shooting-threat case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of threatening to shoot people at an office in Idaho plan to seek his release to a mental-health treatment center.

Public defender Melanie Gavisk told a judge at a hearing Thursday in Cheyenne that defense attorneys might seek inpatient treatment for 44-year-old Joshua James Mjoness, of Christine, North Dakota.

U.S. District Judge Alan Johnson didn’t make any rulings. Gavisk declined comment.

Federal investigators say Mjoness threatened to shoot everybody at a Boise, Idaho, office if his wife wouldn’t identify a man there he believed was having a relationship with her.

Rangers who arrested Mjoness in Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 18 allegedly found a handgun and 50 rounds of ammunition in his SUV.

Mjoness faces federal charges of illegal gun possession and making threats.

