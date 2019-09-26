Tribal flags will now be on permanent display at ND Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The flags of North Dakota’s five tribal nations will be on permanent display outside the governor’s office at the state Capitol.

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum announced the decision to display the flags during his State of the State address in January.

The bipartisan Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee approved making the display permanent on Thursday.

They represent the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation; the Standing Rock Sioux; the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa; the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate; and the Spirit Lake Nation.

The relationship between North Dakota officials and tribes has been strained in the past, especially during protests three years ago against the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation.

Burgum says the tribal flag display was done “in the spirit of mutual respect.”