Tribe seeks to intervene on proposed DAPL expansion

State News

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has filed a motion to intervene on a proposed expansion of the Dakota Access pipeline.

The tribe, which led original opposition to the pipeline, petitioned for status as an intervenor Wednesday in the case before the Public Service Commission.

Texas-based Energy Transfer wants to double the capacity of the line to as much as 1.1 million barrels daily. The pipeline has been moving North Dakota oil through to a shipping point in Illinois since 2017.

A hearing is set for Nov. 13 in Linton on the proposed expansion.

Standing Rock attorney Timothy Purdon says if the tribe is granted intervenor status, it would allow the tribe to cross-examine the company and call witnesses.

