Tribes in 3 states, including North Dakota, to link 120 electric charging stations

An electric vehicle charging station, November 2021 (Nexstar, file)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tribal communities in South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota are working together on a project that would reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Minneapolis-based Native Sun Community Power Development plans to collaborate with Standing Rock Renewable Energy Authority and two dozen other partners to create a network of 120 electric vehicle charging stations.

The Upper Midwest Inter-Tribal Electric Vehicle Charging Community Network will link tribal communities spread across nearly 500 miles in the three states.

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded a $6.7 million grant to get the project going.

