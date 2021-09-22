Tribes: Pipeline review company has conflict of interest

FILE – In this May 20, 2021, file photo, signs marking the Dakota Access Pipeline are posted north of Cannonball, N.D. and the Standing Rock Reservation. Texas-based Energy Transfer, the company that operates the Dakota Access oil pipeline, is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an appellate ruling ordering additional environmental review, saying it puts the line at risk of being shut down. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The head of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is asking a federal agency overseeing the environmental review of the Dakota Access oil pipeline to cut ties with a contractor conducting the analysis, citing a conflict of interest.

Chairman Mike Faith and other tribal leaders sent a letter Wednesday to a top U.S. Army Corps of Engineers official, taking issue with the Environmental Resources Management, a London-based company that’s doing the review, and its ties to the oil industry.

Among their concerns is that the company is a member of the American Petroleum Institute, a trade group that lobbies for the oil industry and has submitted court briefs supporting Dakota Access.