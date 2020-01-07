Trio of surveys offer good news, bad news for ND

Three data surveys released today offer some good news and bad news for North Dakota.

First, the good news…

North Dakota ranks third in the nation among states that are best in which to raise a family.

A data study by personal financial website WalletHub looked at factors such as median family salary, housing affordability and state unemployment rate, among others.

When the numbers were evaluated, North Dakota earned the #3 spot.

The best state for raising a family, according to WalletHub: Minnesota.

The worst state: New Mexico.

You can read the complete survey and its methodology here.

Meanwhile, North Dakota ranks fourth among states that are best for Millennials.

Career information website Zippia reports state data such as Millennial unemployment rate, average student loan debt, Millennial homeownership and the percentage of Millennials living in poverty shows North Dakota is the 4th best state in which to live.

Millennials here average about $28,000 in student loan debt, 36 percent own homes and about 10 percent live at or under the poverty level.

Utah earned the top spot on the list.

You can view the complete survey details here.

Now the bad news…

According to data compiled by automobile parts website PartCatalog.com, North Dakota is the second most dangerous state to drive in during bad winter weather.

The ranking is based on the average number of traffic fatalities during a five-year period for the months of December, January, February and March — typically the heart of the winter months.

North Dakota averages just under six fatalities during each month of the four-month period.

Wyoming, which came in at the #1 spot, averages eight fatalities per month during the same four-month period.

Not surprisingly, the data skews toward the upper northern states since they receive the worst of winter weather. For example, Florida would do better than North Dakota because that southern state receives little or no snow, sleet or freezing rain, which contributes to accidents and fatalities.