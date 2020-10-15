Trooper struck by vehicle driven by suspect wanted in high-speed chase

State News

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper was struck by a vehicle driven by a suspect wanted in a high-speed pursuit in Fargo.

The patrol says a state trooper attempted to stop a speeding SUV on Interstate 94 Wednesday night. The driver sped away and the trooper ended the chase for safety reasons.

Troopers then went to the home of the SUV’s registered owner.

Authorities say the suspect pulled up, accelerated and struck a trooper standing in the driveway.

The man was arrested. The trooper was treated at the hospital and released.

