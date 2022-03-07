CASSELTON, N.D. (AP) — A Jamestown man has been arrested in what authorities say is a case of road rage on the interstate near Casselton.

North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers responded to Interstate 94 about 4:30 p.m. Sunday after dispatchers received a call that a Ford Focus was repeatedly ramming the back of a Ford Expedition. Once troopers located the car and stopped it, they arrested the driver. He’s being held in the Cass County Jail on possible charges of felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Highway Patrol is investigating.