WEST FARGO, ND (KXNET) — I-94 was temporarily shut down early Friday morning following an engine fire on a Peterbilt truck that was traveling west on the interstate.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 30-year-old Fargo man who was driving the truck noticed the lights and electrical in the truck began not working. After pulling onto the right shoulder, the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine and attempted to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher, but was unsuccessful.

I-94 was then closed for roughly 30 minutes as wind began pushing the flames of the fire across both lanes of I-94 until West Fargo Rural Fire arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.