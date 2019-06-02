Truckers Show off in Annual Competition

WDAY (Fargo)– Local truckers put their driving skills to the test today out in Fargo.

The North Dakota Motor Carriers Association held the 28th annual state Truck Driving Championship.

Close to 50 truckers had to compete in three different challenges: a written test, pre-trip inspection, and live skills.

Drivers showcased their driving skills, inspection skills, knowledge, and professionalism.

There are winners of each class, but only one Grand Champion who will go on to the national competition.

‘Trucker Skills’ Competition Chairman Mark Wolter explains, “I think it really gives them bragging rights when they are able to compete and are a winner of their class it comes with some prestige.”

Truckers told us this was one of the nicest days they’ve had for the competition, many of them have been rain or snow.