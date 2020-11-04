Trump, Burgum, Armstrong win North Dakota races

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Burgum will face Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shelley Lenz in the Nov. 3, general election. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Gov. Doug Burgum have earned victories in North Dakota, a state with a long history of backing Republicans.

Trump remains popular in the state where oil is king.

Burgum defeated Democrat Shelley Lenz four years after he won his first term as a businessman looking to reinvent government.

With the pandemic running unchecked in North Dakota, Lenz had tried to make an issue of Burgum’s management.

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong also won another term, defeating Democrat Zach Raknerud.

