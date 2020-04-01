Breaking News
Coming shortly: Gov. Burgum update on COVID-19, other topics at 4:00 p.m.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Trump says yes to Burgum’s request for major disaster declaration

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Doug Burgum says President Trump has granted the governor’s request for a major presidential disaster declaration to make federal assistance available to support North Dakota’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are deeply grateful to the President and his administration for making this assistance available to help us expand our response efforts and protect public health as the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly evolves,” Burgum said. “We also appreciate the support from our state’s congressional delegation and the many local, state, federal and tribal partners contributing to this unprecedented effort.”

In declaring that a major disaster exists in North Dakota, President Trump ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by COVID-19.

The president’s action opens federal funding to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance.

Burgum declared a state of emergency on March 13 and activated the state’s Unified Command to coordinate a “whole-of-government” and “whole-of-community” approach to the COVID-19 response.

He has also signed more than a dozen executive orders aimed at combating the spread of the virus and providing relief to North Dakota residents, employees and employers, health care workers, first responders and others.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1"

Can the warmer months really slow down COVID-19 cases?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Can the warmer months really slow down COVID-19 cases?"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/1"

EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS

Thumbnail for the video titled "EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS"

Significant snow for some while others will see only rain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Significant snow for some while others will see only rain"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Workforce Coordnation Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Workforce Coordnation Center"

Golf Courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Courses"

NDHSAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA"

Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Tioga Medical Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga Medical Center"

Tioga Med Center TikTok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga Med Center TikTok"

Kathleen Neset

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kathleen Neset"

Online Predators

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Predators"

Gun Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun Sales"

Music Lessons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Music Lessons"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31"

Medication Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medication Help"

Working from Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working from Home"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge