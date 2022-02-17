Former President Donald Trump is set to appear on Scott Hennen’s regional radio program What’s On Your Mind on Friday morning.

Trump will be interviewed by Hennen and Sen. Kevin Cramer as part of Hennen’s call-in segment, according to a press release.

Among things they’ll discuss include North Dakota’s role in energy; trucker protests in Canada; Fisher Industries, the Dickinson-based company that has contracts to build a wall along the southern U.S. border; and more.

The segment will air at 9 a.m. CT on four radio stations: AM 1100 The Flag (Fargo), AM 1090 The Flag (Tioga), AM 550 KFYR (Bismarck) and AM 1460 KLTC (Dickinson).

What’s On Your Mind affiliates are also heard across five states in the Midwest and two Canadian provinces.