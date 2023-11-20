NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The next few days will be the busiest time of the year for traveling.

AAA says more than 55 million Americans will be taking planes, trains, and automobiles this holiday weekend.

TSA in Minot will be expecting thousands of people to be traveling to and from Minot this week.

With the Air Force Base in town, many Airmen will be here for the holidays so that means many visitors will be coming here for the holiday.

“The peak travel is a few days before Thanksgiving. The Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, before Thanksgiving. Typically we have additional staff on Wednesdays, which will most likely be the peak travel day. And we are pretty much doing for the most part operations as normal to be prepared for the travel out of Minot airport,” said Jennifer Eckman, the Director of Minot International Airport.

Arriving early and getting ready ahead of time will save you time in the end. Make sure your ID’s are up to date. And if you have bags know the rules on what to bring and what not to.

“Just make sure you know what is allowed to be in your checked bag versus your carry-on bag. The current rule is 3.4 ounces and up to a quart bag if I am correct. So you want to make sure if you are doing carry-on liquids that you are under that amount,” said Eckman.

Firearms are allowed in your checked bag in a hard case, and you must tell the airline during check-in if you have one.

TSA will also continue to work round the clock to keep you and all the passengers safe.

“But I really want to just emphasize that passengers play such a huge role in this. They can do so much to make the screening process go smoothly, safely, more efficiently. We want to make sure they are packing smart and not bringing the wrong items to the checkpoint,” said Jessica Mayle, the Regional Spokesperson for TSA.

To make the lines go by faster you need to have everything ready. Make sure electronics can be easily taken out of your bag and just follow directions from your TSA agents.

“That role that the passengers play make sure you don’t have anything that you are not supposed to have. Be prepared when you approach the checkpoint, Have your ID ready, that saves time. Then any of those small items that are in your pocket go ahead and put them in your carry-on bag. I think people are kind of used to dumping everything into a bowl and sending that through,” said Mayle.

TSA expects the Sunday after Thanksgiving to be the busiest travel day of the week.

TSA is also reminding parents to pack their children’s bags and don’t let their kids do it. A lot of times, children throw in a water bottle or juice, that you end up throwing away at security.

Also, some children’s toys can look like weapons and that will also hold up the line. So toys, like fake knives, nerf guns, or anything like that should be placed in your check-in bags not carry-ons.