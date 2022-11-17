TSA officers saw the suspect “sleeping near the security checkpoint, hindering their operations” on Aug. 31. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has seen an increase in travel this year and anticipates airport security checkpoints nationwide will be hectic this holiday travel season.

According to a news release, the season kicks off with Thanksgiving travel, which begins Friday, November 18, and ends on Sunday, November 27.

“We expect to be busier this year than last year at this time, and probably very close to pre-pandemic levels,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “We are prepared to handle the projected increase in travel volumes next week. However, going forward, making the TSA pay levels equal to other federal agencies is critical to our ability in 2023 to recruit, train, equip, and retain a highly skilled and professional workforce on the frontlines of transportation security. It is up to Congress to act on the President’s budget request without delay, enabling TSA to address the current pay gap, which is up to 30% compared with other federal employees.”

Travel volumes this year have been notably higher leading up to holiday weekends, and this Thanksgiving travel period, travel volumes may reach pre-pandemic levels.

The three busiest days during the Thanksgiving travel period are typically Tuesday and Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday.

TSA could screen as many as 2.5 million passengers at checkpoints nationwide on Wednesday, November 23, and may surpass 2.5 million passengers on Sunday, November 27.

TSA recorded the heaviest passenger screening volume in its history on the Sunday following Thanksgiving in 2019, where Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) screened nearly 2.9 million passengers at checkpoints nationwide.

On that same day in 2021, TSOs screened nearly 2.5 million passengers nationwide.

Travelers should keep these top tips in mind before arriving at the airport.