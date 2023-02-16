(KXNET) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is now prepared for those seeking to travel during spring break and has a few tips to offer to help you have the most efficient checkpoint experience.

Spring break travel season begins around February 17, and ends sometime around April 21 and according to a news release, TSA believes the Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) will be screening an increasing number of people at checkpoints as the holidays hit.

“In January, we experienced our first full month where travel volumes exceeded the same month in 2019. We fully expect to see an upward trend in travel volumes throughout 2023, including during the spring break period,” said TSA Administrator, David Pekoske in a press release. “We coordinate closely with airports and air carriers to prepare for the projected increase in travel volumes, and we expect to meet our wait time standards of 30 minutes or less in standard lanes and 10 minutes or less in TSA PreCheck lanes. However, there may be some situations where the capacity of a checkpoint is exceeded.”

TSA wants to continue to make progress on investments and policies that upgrade security, advance efficiency and improve experiences.

Some of the steps in doing this include the following:

Maintaining a near-constant recruiting effort to hire and train new officers on the frontline, for the need to accommodate the increase in passengers.

Increasing signage, public awareness, and civil penalties in an effort to lower the number of firearms at checkpoints.

Investing in technology deployments to improve identity verification, prohibited items detection, and an update to the algorithm of Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) that will lower false alarms and the number of unnecessary pat-downs.

TSA recommends these six travel tips to help spring break travelers navigate the jungle of airport security easily.

Pack Smart Start with an empty bag and make sure you don’t have any prohibited things.

Don’t even try to bring a firearm through a checkpoint. You will get a civil penalty and it could be up to $15,000.

Other prohibited things include explosives, flammable, knives, razors, replica weapons, and more.

If you have further questions, you can visit TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” page. Remember the 3-1-1 Liquids Rule People can bring a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams, and pastes through checkpoints as long as the bottles or containers are 3.4 ounces or less.

Any items over 3.4 ounces must be in a checked bag.

Sunscreen is not considered to be a medical necessity, so make sure to put that in a checked bag or make sure you’re carrying less than 3.4 ounces on the plane. Alcoholic beverages with more than 24% alcohol content, but less than 70% are limited in checked bags to a total of five liters.

Alcoholic beverages with 24% alcohol content or less are not limited to checked bags.

FAA regulations prohibit people from consuming alcohol on a plane unless it was served by an attendant.

Liquids, gels, and aerosols that are medically necessary over 3.4 ounces are allowed in reasonable quantities, and they must be declared.

TSA does allow one liquid hand sanitizer of up to 12 ounces on carry-on bags. Enroll in TSA PreCheck In January, 92% of TSA PreCheck travelers waited less than five minutes at checkpoints.

Precheck is a great way to skip the line if you want to get to the gate as fast as possible. It’s a $78 enrollment fee for five years. Online renewals are available for $70. Ask TSA Before you Travel You can contact the TSA for travel questions over social media by sending a message to their Twitter or Facebook.

People can also text the TSA directly on any device by messaging the number 275-872. Arrive Early and Carry On Kindly People should give themselves tons of time because of traffic, parking, rental car returns, airline check-in, security, and making any purchases in the airport.

Don’t drink a lot of alcohol before boarding because flight attendants and gate agents can deny boarding.

People who have unruly behavior at checkpoints or inflight can face penalties and possible prosecution on criminal charges. Be Checkpoint Ready When you get to the lane, make sure your mobile or printed boarding pass and valid ID are available.

When you are heading to the screening area, remember to empty your pockets and place those things in a bin or your carry-on.

If you don’t have TSA PreCheck, make sure to remove large electronics and 3-1-1 liquids from carry-ons.

Everyone is asked to remove outerwear before the screening.

TSA wants everyone to be on the lookout for suspicious activity. If you see something, say something.

If you’re traveling abroad, check the U.S. Customs and Border Protection “Know Before You Go” page if you need to know about required documentation.