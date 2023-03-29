(KXNET) — Spring travel is upon us and extends through April, and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers share their favorite travel trips.

“Our officers work with passengers every day and that has given them an insider’s view of what travelers can do to ensure a smooth security screening process,” said TSA Federal Security Director, Karen Key-Turner. “They are eager to share their observations with the public to help passengers transit through the checkpoint efficiently.”

“Additionally, TSA officers are so keenly attuned to security operations and the everyday ebb and flow at a security checkpoint that they have identified a few things that they never do when they are passengers,” Key-Turner added.

Some of these tips may seem rather well-known, and others may not be.

Here are those tips from TSA officers:

When buying a ticket online, make sure to put in your full name as it shows on your ID. Do not use a nickname. Your boarding pass should match your ID. Enroll in TSA PreCheck. It’s the best way to travel through security checkpoints because you can leave your shoes, belts, and light jackets on. This lane is where people who are most familiar with traveling go, so the lane moves quickly. Download the free myTSA app. It has a “What can I bring?” feature, what the estimated wait time is at a checkpoint, if there are flight delays, and if the TSA PreCheck lane is open. Wear shoes that can be easily removed and put back on. Lace-up shoes will only slow you down, so slip-on shoes are best. And do yourself a favor and wear socks (that floor is nasty). If you do have to wait in line at a checkpoint, use that time wisely. Remove items from your pockets and put them in your carry-on. Those pockets should be completely empty. This helps to avoid a pat-down. Every traveler hates a pat-down, but so do officers. Put your cell phone in your carry-on bag. Do not put it in a bin, people put their shoes in there.

Hopefully, these tips are helpful and will make your checkpoint go quicker.