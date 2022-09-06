GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — On November 3, state and national experts on substance abuse will share their plans and ideas on transforming ‘Advocacy into Action’ at the sixth annual Recovery Reinvented conference — an event taking place at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks focused on both eliminating the shame and stigma of substance abuse and helping encourage recovery and treatment plans hosted by Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum.

“Recovery Reinvented is needed more now than ever, with substance abuse and drug overdose deaths having increased substantially during the pandemic,” said Gov. Burgum, who has proclaimed September as Recovery Month in North Dakota, in a press release. “For those struggling with mental health and addiction and the stigma of both, and for all whose lives are touched by addiction, Recovery Reinvented is an opportunity to listen and learn about addiction and share their personal experience to highlight that there is hope in recovery.”

This year, Recovery Reinvented features four keynote speakers:

Dr. Bruce Perry, principal of the Neurosequential Network, senior fellow of The ChildTrauma Academy, and professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago and the School of Allied Health, College of Science, Health and Engineering and Engineering at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Over the last 30 years, Perry, a Bismarck native, has been extremely active in children’s mental health, with his work on the developing brain making strides across the world. He has authored several books based on brain empathy, maltreated children, trauma, and healing.

Carrie Steinseifer-Bates, outreach manager for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, three-time Olympic gold medalist, and survivor of substance use disorder. Steinseifer-Bates became sober in 2012 after multiple stays in treatment and seeks to help others on the road to recovery.

Phillip Rutherford, chief operating officer for Faces & Voices of Recovery, and also a recovery coach and passionate community member. He is credited with a major role in the creation of the Recovery Data Platform. He serves on standing committees at the National Institute of Health and US Food and Drug Administration, as well as nonprofit boards including the Twin Cities Recovery Project and the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers.

Teliea Baker, director of The Door Recovery Lodge in New Town — an addiction resource center focusing on all paths of recovery using peer support, a clean environment, and providing recovery meetings, mentorship, and referrals to treatment. Formerly struggling with substance addiction, Baker hopes to use her story and the Lodge to motivate, encourage and heal others with the same issues.

“National and local thought leaders at this year’s Recovery Reinvented will bring a wealth of knowledge and innovative ideas for how we can build and support strong communities of recovery,” First Lady Burgum said in a press release. “This year, like every year, we will continue to lift up courageous, inspiring stories of recovery from those with lived experience that provide the hope that people can and do recover from this disease.”

The all-day event lasts from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alerus Center and focuses on sharing hopeful stories and lessons to empower those who may be in the throes of addiction or looking to help those with drug problems to bring change and empowerment to their communities. In addition to the keynote speakers, there will be a Recovery Resources Expo which will feature a number of mental health, addiction, and recovery resources across North Dakota. Recovery Reinvented will also be awarding and recognizing state individuals and groups who are making strides in the fields of preventing drug addiction and recovery.

For the first time, local North Dakotans will also be able to take the stage and share their stories to help contribute to the Recovery Elevator Podcast — a national platform and series of recordings that brings stories of individuals to the public eye in hopes of aiding listeners in noticing and addressing their addictions.

The Recovery Reinvented event is free and open for the public to attend, but registration is required. Virtual attendance and volunteering opportunities are also available.

Registration and event information for Recovery Reinvented is available on their website. Additional updates will be shared by the following social media pages: